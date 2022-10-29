News you can trust since 1877
Humidifier causes fire at house in Colne

Two fire engines from Colne attended a domestic building fire caused by a humidifier in Mabel Street.

By Dominic Collis
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Oct 2022, 3:36pm

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels, two thermal imaging cameras and a positive pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the fire at around 2-50am today (Saturday).

Crews were at the incident for approximately one hour.

The fire service advises residents in the event of a fire in their home to get out, stay out and call 999. Do not attempt to tackle the fire on your own.

