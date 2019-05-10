Huge community festival to bring bands, beats and beer to Burnley park

Queen's Park in Burnley will welcome an exciting mix of bands and DJs at an all-day festival later this month.



Burnley Community Festival takes place on Saturday, May 18th, running from 1pm until 9pm.

Jeremiah Ferrari

A live band stage will feature the incredible Jeremiah Ferrari topping a stacked lineup that includes Design Rewind, Deacon Brody, J Bear, Erase & Rewind and Stream.

Over on the Remedy Presents DJ stage, internationally renowned DJ Woody returns to Burnley on a lineup featuring Seek The Northerner, Glynn Abbott, Grant Holmes, Carl Andrew, Adam J, JP, Kingy and Craig Woolstencroft.

A day for all the family, the Krafty Kow Tea Room will be in charge of the children's entertainment and there will also be a funfair, food stalls, art and craft stalls and a licensed bar.

Tickets are priced at £3 and are available by clicking here. Under 11s free.

DJ Woody

They can also be bought from Olive Pot and Krafty Kow Tea Room.

For more information, search 'Burnley Community Festival' on Facebook.