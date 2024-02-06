How lucky is Burnley in the Lottery?
Three neighbours in Burnley have each won £1,000 in the People’s Postcode Lottery. The winners, who reside in Douglas Way, received their prize when their postcode, BB10 2JH, was announced as a daily prize winner in the lottery.
Danyl Johnson, the People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador, congratulated the winners, expressing joy for their good fortune. The identities of the lucky neighbors have not been disclosed by the draw organisers.
This win marks the second time in less than a week that residents in Burnley have won the postcode lottery. Previously, two individuals in Reedfield with the postcode BB10 2NJ also won £1,000 each.
Leading the pack, Birmingham stands as the UK's prime city for lottery millionaires, having created 205 millionaires since 1994. This city, celebrated for its dynamic culture and historical roots, is a hub for lottery winners. Among them are Dawn and Malcolm Bosworth from Tamworth, who won a hefty £5.8M in the Lotto Jackpot of June 2015.
Following closely behind are Belfast and Glasgow, ranking second and third in lottery fortunes, with 174 and 158 millionaires respectively. These culturally rich cities have proven to be lucky for lottery participants.
Considering the number of millionaires in relation to the adult population, Watford, Motherwell, and Romford emerge as the UK's luckiest areas. These locations have a strikingly high rate of lottery millionaires.
Beyond creating wealth, the National Lottery has made significant contributions, distributing over 43,000 prizes of at least £50,000 across various towns, including Romford, Galashiels, and Cleveland.