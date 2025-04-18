New look and new menu set for historic Lancashire inn - here's what's planned

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 18th Apr 2025, 09:15 BST
An historic village inn is set for a new look - if Listed Building Consent is granted.

The White Bull in Main Street, Gisburn, dates from the late 18th century and is Grade II-listed.

Owner Star Pubs has applied for permission for an external refurbishment, including new signage and lighting, which will happen in June, if given the green light by Ribble Valley Borough Council.

How the White Bull at Gisburn will look after its renovationHow the White Bull at Gisburn will look after its renovation
How the White Bull at Gisburn will look after its renovation | Star Pubs

Licensee Theo Asimakopolous and his wife Annie took on the pub in March and plan to redecorate the interior over the coming months. They will also be introducing a new food menu on April 25.

Theo said: "Annie and I want The White Bull to be more welcoming and accessible to the local community. We are offering mid-week food deals and have reduced drinks prices. The new menu will offer high quality seasonal food using local ingredients. We are looking forward to becoming part of the community and getting to know local residents."

