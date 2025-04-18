New look and new menu set for historic Lancashire inn - here's what's planned

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An historic village inn is set for a new look - if Listed Building Consent is granted.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The White Bull in Main Street, Gisburn, dates from the late 18th century and is Grade II-listed.

Owner Star Pubs has applied for permission for an external refurbishment, including new signage and lighting, which will happen in June, if given the green light by Ribble Valley Borough Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How the White Bull at Gisburn will look after its renovation | Star Pubs

Licensee Theo Asimakopolous and his wife Annie took on the pub in March and plan to redecorate the interior over the coming months. They will also be introducing a new food menu on April 25.

Theo said: "Annie and I want The White Bull to be more welcoming and accessible to the local community. We are offering mid-week food deals and have reduced drinks prices. The new menu will offer high quality seasonal food using local ingredients. We are looking forward to becoming part of the community and getting to know local residents."