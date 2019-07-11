Historic Burnley mill promised extra funding as future uses explored

Lancashire County Council has agreed to continue to invest in the future of one of the most important industrial heritage sites in the country – Burnley's Queen Street Mill.

At its cabinet meeting today, additional funding for the site was agreed while the partnership led by the county council and the National Trust continues to explore options.

Ways in which the mill can generate income and minimise costs while also conserving the buildings and collections, and providing public benefit are also being considered by the partnership.

Grade I-listed Queen Street Mill, which was featured in The King’s Speech and earlier this year in Mike Leigh’s Peterloo, is the last surviving steam-powered weaving mill in the world.

The county council and the National Trust currently has a memorandum of understanding to work together to find solutions for the future of the mill, which was reopened to the public by the council after a short period of closure.

This will enable potential operators or partners, including local community groups and businesses, to understand how they can be part of the future of the mills.

County Coun. Peter Buckley, Lancashire County Council’s cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: “I’m pleased that the extra funding has been agreed. We want people to be able to enjoy and appreciate their immense cultural and historical significance."