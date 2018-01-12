Heroes Burnley: Comic-con style event heads to East Lancashire

A superhero comic book convention event is heading to Burnley, offering a unique chance for all local afficionados to experience the first ever event of its kind in East Lancashire.

Taking place at Burnley College on Princess Way, the Heroes Burnley event is set to be the biggest and best of its kind ever in the area, promising "something superhuman."

"All the latest news about the event on our Facebook and Twitter accounts, including special guest announcements, event updates, and more," read a comment from the organisers.

Adult standard day tickets for the event, which will kick off on March 3rd, cost £8, while child tickets (u14s) cost £4. Early bird versions of those tickets, which entitles holders to "early entrance into the Heroes Burnley comic-con, with queue-jumping permissions, and more opportunities to meet and greet guest speakers, film and TV stars, and gaming legends in person," can be bought for £12 and £6 respectively, while those under the age of four get in for free.

For more information, head to https://www.facebook.com/events/2061350187427870/