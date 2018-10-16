Vital breast cancer advice for Burnley and Pendle people

Pendle and Burnley residents will be given life-saving information about breast cancer.

Macmillan Cancer Support’s mobile cancer information team will come to Market Square, Nelson, on Tuesday, October 23rd, from 10am to 4pm. They will then head to Burnley Bus Station, Croft Street, on Thursday, October 25th, from 10am to 4pm.

They will provide free cancer advice and support and will have specialists on hand to answer any questions or concerns.

The roadshow will also mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month Macmillan this October by encouraging people to be aware of the signs and symptoms of the disease.

Geri Timmis, a Macmillan Information and Support Specialist on the unit, said: “Knowing what changes to look for and when to see your doctor could make a real difference.

“Don’t be scared if you have symptoms. Get them checked.”