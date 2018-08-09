Revealed: The best and worst GP practices in Burnley and surrounding areas as rated by you

The Burnley Express can today reveal a list of the best and worst GP surgeries in and around Burnley, based on ratings provided by patients.

The information is available on the NHS Choices website, and is based on responses provided in the GP Patient Survey for those surgeries within a five mile radius of Burnley.

Patients are asked how likely they are to recommend their practice to others. The survey is sent out twice a year to more than 1 million adults who are registered with a GP in England.

Here is the list of the best and worst surgeries in Burnley, based on the percentage of people who said they would recommend their GP surgery to others.

Data for some practices was not available. To find out the rating of your nearest practice, enter your postcode at www.nhs.uk.

1) The Health Centre, The Holme, Sabden, , Clitheroe, 99.10% would recommend

2) Accrington Victoria PWE Healthcare, Accrington Victoria Community Hospital, Haywood Road, , Accrington, 96.80% would recommend

3) Kiddrow Medical Practice, Kiddrow Lane Health Centre, Kiddrow Lane, , Burnley, 96.50% would recommend

4) Harambee Surgery, Harambee Surgery, 27 Skipton Road, , Trawden, 95.00% would recommend

5) Pendle View Medical Centre, Arthur Street, Brierfield, , Nelson, 92.70% would recommend

6) Oxford Road Medical Centre, 25 Oxford Road, , , Burnley, 91.10% would recommend

7) Burnley Wood Medical Centre, 50 Parliament Street, , , Burnley, 90.90% would recommend

8) The Pendle Medical Partnership, Colne Corner Surgery, Colne Health Centre, Craddock Lane, Colne, 89.00% would recommend

9) Dr Qazi Jehangir, Yarnspinners Wharf, Carr Road, , Nelson, 87.30% would recommend

10) Yorkshire Street Medical Centre, 80 Yorkshire Street, , , Burnley, 86.40% would recommend

11) Parkside Surgery, Prestige Park, Colne Road, , Burnley, 84.70% would recommend

12) Foxcroft Surgery, Pendleway, , , Burnley, 84.70% would recommend

13) Rosehill Surgery, 2Nd Floor St Peter's Centre, Church Street Burnley, , Burnley, 84.50% would recommend

14) Fairmore Medical Practice, Padiham PHCC, Station Road, , Padiham, 82.90% would recommend

15) Fairmore Medical Practice, PWE Fairmore, PHCC, Station Road, Padiham, 82.90% would recommend

16) The Richmond Hill Practice, Colne Health Centre, Craddock Road, , Colne, 80.00% would recommend

17) Abbey Surgery, 60 Abbey Street, , , Accrington, 78.50% would recommend

18) Colne Family Doctors, Colne Health Centre, Craddock Road, , Colne, 77.30% would recommend

19) Rosegrove Surgery, 225-227 Gannow Lane, , , Burnley, 74.90% would recommend

20) Padiham Group Practice, Padiham Medical Centre, 36 Burnley Road, Padiham, Burnley, 74.30% would recommend

21) St Nicholas Group Practice, St Peters Centre, 3Rd Floor Church Street, , Burnley, 73.90% would recommend

22) Dr Anjum Seema Iqbal, Tabor Street, , , Burnley, 73.20% would recommend

23) Briercliffe Surgery, Briercliffe Primary Care Ctr, Briercliffe Road, , Burnley, 71.70% would recommend

24) Dr R A Wallworth & Partners, 10 Southwood Drive, Baxenden, , Accrington, 69.80% would recommend

25) Peel House Medical Practice, Accrington Pals Primary H C C, 1 Paradise Street, , Accrington, 69.80% would recommend

26) Thursby Surgery, 2 Browhead Road, , , Burnley, 69.40% would recommend

27) King Street Medical Centre, 43 King Street, , , Accrington, 68.60% would recommend

28) Myrtle House, 154 Blackburn Road, , , Accrington, 67.30% would recommend

29) Dr M Umar & Dr H Sadique, Yarnspinners Wharf, Carr Road, , Nelson, 67.20% would recommend

30) Riverside Family Practice, St Peters Centre, Church Street, , Burnley, 65.90% would recommend

31) Reedyford Hlth Care Group, 1 Yarnspinners Wharf, Carr Road, , Nelson, 61.10% would recommend

32) Barrowford Health Centre, Lee Street, Barrowford, , Nelson, 61.10% would recommend

33) Manchester Road Surgery, 187-189 Manchester Road, , , Burnley, 60.00% would recommend

34) Blackburn Road Medical Practice, 257 Blackburn Road, , , Accrington, 59.40% would recommend

35) Elms Pendle Valley Mill Medical Practice, Yarnspinners Wharf, Carr Road, , Nelson, 58.20% would recommend

36) Barrowford Surgery Limited, Ridgeway, Barrowford, , Nelson, 56.60% would recommend

37) Whitefield Medical Services Limited, Yarnspinners Primary Hlth C C, Yarnspinners Wharf Carr Road, , Nelson, 52.70% would recommend

38) Colne Road Surgery, 36 Colne Road, , , Burnley, 45.60% would recommend

39) Daneshouse Medical Centre, Old Hall Street, , , Burnley, 32.10% would recommend