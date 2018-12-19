NHS appealing for Lancashire volunteers to test innovative technology

The NHS is appealing for Lancashire volunteers to give feedback on new health apps and devices.

The Innovation Agency, an arm of the NHS in the North-West, is looking for people to join a Lancashire and South Cumbria Public Involvement and Engagement Senate.

The volunteers will help health professionals to understand the views of patients and deliver services more effectively.

Debbie Parkinson, the patient and public participation leader of Innovation Agency, said: “Patient surveys and questionnaires are vital to the work we do but we want to go further in actively involving patients and members of the public, working in partnership with them to help shape NHS services, devices and systems."

Volunteers in other regions have already tested a smartphone app which detects trips and falls, and helped to create ideas as part of a "hackathon" with Amazon.

To sign up, contact Debbie Parkinson on 01772 520 250 or send an email to debbie.parkinson@innovationagencynwc.nhs.uk

The senate meets every two months to discuss healthcare projects and programmes.