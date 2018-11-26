New bowel cancer screening coming to East Lancashire

A new test to detect bowel cancer is being launched this week in our area.

The “FIT” test is a reliable method to indicate who needs further, more detailed investigation. It can also be used as a rule out test for significant bowel disease.

East Lancashire Hospital NHS Trust, NHS Blackburn with Darwen and East Lancashire Clinical Commissioning Groups have all worked collaboratively to offer this service. has been funded and facilitated by the Lancashire and South Cumbria Cancer Alliance.

Dr Kathryn Brownbill, Clinical Director for Clinical Laboratory Medicine services at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust, said:

“The laboratory service is very pleased to have received funding for this new equipment and the initiative will enable us to meet with national clinical excellence guidance. Patients with a positive test result will be guided on fast referral pathway, meaning that they will see a specialist cancer doctor within 14 days to aid earlier diagnosis.”