Largest student nurse intake in years for East Lancashire

The latest and largest intake of student nurses have started their ward duties in East Lancashire hospitals.

Patients across East Lancashire are benefiting from 148 student nurses taking up their hospital nursing placements within the Trust.

The students began their nurse training with the University of Central Lancashire in September 2018, and the number joining the Trust has nearly doubled from last year’s intake.

Chris Pearson, Director of Nursing for ELHT, said: “My colleagues and I extend a warm welcome to our new student nurses. I’d like to congratulate them in their career choice and wish them every success during their time here at East Lancashire Hospitals.

“The Trust has an excellent reputation for providing high quality nurse education and training and this is reflected in the fact that more and more student nurses choose ELHT each year. The Trust and its patients benefit from students who join the outstanding nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants already working here.”

ELHT’s success in attracting a higher number of student nurses than in previous years is extremely positive. These include 133 adult and 15 paediatric students now undertaking their three-year nursing degree programme featuring a mix of classroom-based teaching, simulated clinical skills and hands-on practical experience in hospitals across East Lancashire.

“Despite a national shortage, the Trust continues to attract more nurses and today employs more than 2,300 registered nurses and midwives to care for patients at our five hospitals, and in the community,” added Christine Pearson.

“Working in partnership with UCLan to train nurses has enabled us to grow our own workforce, create opportunities for our own staff, and have nurses who share our values to provide safe, personal and effective care for every patient.

As well as proactively recruiting new nurses, the Trust is successfully retaining those nurses it already employs. Turnover rate for registered nurses is below 6%, compared to the average 11% among NHS Trusts across England.