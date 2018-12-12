Early Christmas present for Pendle Community Hospital

Pendle Community Hospital received an early Christmas present from a fund-raising fair.

This year’s Friends of Pendle Community Hospital Christmas Fayre raised a valuable £310 to benefit patients staying on the hospital’s rehabilitation wards and community services.

The annual community event was one not to miss with enthusiastic volunteers, hospital staff and visitors enjoying artisan stalls, coffee shop, teddy bear stall, tombola and raffle to entertain patients, staff and visitors.

Kath Haworth, chairman of the Friends of Pendle Community Hospital, said: “Our Christmas Fayre is an important event in the hospital’s calendar.

"Every penny of the £310 raised goes directly to the Friends of Pendle Community Hospital charitable fund which helps support the patients, visitors and staff at the hospital.

“In particular, we’d like to thank local companies Phil Hargreaves Photography, Clarks Ironmongers, Schofields butchers, Bookers of Burnley, Going Dutch florists, Oddies in Nelson, Pendle Hippodrome and Relish Sandwich Shop.

“Thank you to everyone who supported the event and a Merry Christmas from everyone at Pendle Community Hospital.”