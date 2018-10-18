Digital hospital appointments increase

Appointments for four more health services will now be able to be booked digitally.

Following the successful introduction of new digital appointment letter technology earlier this year, East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust has expanded the service.

All new pre-op assessment, elective admission, therapy and MSK (musculoskeletal) appointments will be sent direct to the patient’s mobile phone, replacing the traditional printed appointment letter for patients who have registered their mobile phone number with the hospital. Existing appointments will not be affected.

“The new system greatly improves the patient’s experience, patients can confirm, cancel or arrange to rebook their appointment with one click,” said John Bannister, ELHT Director of Operations.

Patients receive a text to their mobile phone with a secure link.

If patients don’t have a mobile phone, or their number isn’t registered with the hospital, a paper appointment letter will be issued in the post. For paediatric patients, the child’s parent or guardian will receive the letter.

Patients can find out more by visiting www.elht.nhs.uk/patients/mobile-phone-appointment-letters