Could pineapple plants be the cure for snoring nightmare?

It's an issue that has been causing couples to argue for generations. But now Asda have come up with a solution that could help those who are driven to distraction by their partner snoring.

The supermarket chain is the exclusive UK stockists of pineapple plants, which are said to have snore-reducing qualities thanks to their night-time oxygen production.

And it's a claim that's even backed by NASA - so it could well be the answer to your prayers if your other half's snoring is keeping you awake at night.

Around 45 per cent of Brits suffer with snoring, so the pineapple plant could well be the ideal Christmas gift for anyone is desperate for a decent night's sleep.

According to NASA, pineapple plants produce oxygen and improve air quality throughout the night, aiding better and quieter sleep. So with almost a quarter of Brits regularly sleeping in different rooms because of their partner's snoring, this could be an ideal way to keep your relationship on track!

Grown in Holland, the plants take between 21 and 24 months to develop to produce the inedible, miniature pineapple that adorns the top.

Phil Smith, Asda Plant Buyer, said: “Snorts, snuffles and splutters affect a quarter of Brits, so for those 16 million snorers, Asda’s Pineapple Plant could be a dream come true – even more-so for sleep deprived partners.

“For those lucky enough to sleep through the night without the disturbance of snoring, the plant is a chic addition to the home which is easy to care for and adds a little touch of The Tropics to any room.”

Asda’s Pineapple Plants are available exclusively at Asda nationwide until January for £12.