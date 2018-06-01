Burnley hospital ward recognised for outstanding patient care

Nurses, healthcare assistants and support staff on Ward 15 at Burnley General Teaching Hospital are celebrating after receiving an award for outstanding patient care.

The ward received unannounced inspections in February, March and April by senior managers, doctors and nurses to check on the quality of care being provided to inpatients.

After being rated ‘Good’ in all three inspections, the ward was presented with a Safe Personal and Effective Care Silver Award by East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust’s Director of Nursing, Christine Pearson.

“Congratulations to Sister Warburton and her team on their SPEC Silver Ward,” she said.

“The SPEC Silver Award is evidence that Ward 15 provides excellence in the care of our patients and has maintained those high standards over a long period of time.”

To earn their SPEC Silver Award, which is open to all East Lancashire Hospitals wards, Ward 15 achieved a ‘Good’ rating during three unannounced inspections as part of the Nursing Assessment and Performance Framework.

The NAPF framework is based on the Chief Inspector of Hospitals ‘5 Key Lines of Enquiry’, which asks the question: Is the service safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led?

“NAPF inspections assist nurses to understand how they deliver care, identify what works well and where further improvements are required,” said Joanne Gardiner, ELHT Assistant Director of Nursing.

Ward 15 Manager Sister Andrea Warburton, added “The SPEC Silver Award is evidence that patients on our Ward receive the right care, at the right time, in the right way for them.

“Since its inception the team has consistently worked hard to ensure we maintain our Silver Award and through continuous monitoring it is evidence that we are sustaining our high standards.

“I have a very dedicated and loyal team and I am very proud of what we have achieved together and humbled that we have been accredited this award.”