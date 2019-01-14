Bright future for hospital students in East Lancashire

Thirteen young adults from across East Lancashire have graduated with honours from the latest ‘Get Into Hospital’ work opportunity programme, run by East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust’s in partnership with The Prince’s Trust.

The four-week programme saw students gain valuable work experience in various hospital departments, including management accounts, catering, patient services and laundry services to equip them for working life.

The Mayor of Blackburn with Darwen Coun. Pat McFall joined ELHT chairman Professor Eileen Fairhurst to present students with certificates at a special graduation ceremony at the hospital.

Suzanne Lang, who co-ordinated the course for ELHT, said: ‘We really value the opportunity to work with these talented young people. In the four weeks they’ve been with us, they have shown strength of character and resilience and achieved so much through their hard work and dedication.

“We are proud to support each person through the ‘Get Into Hospital’ Programme and look forward to continuing our relationship with The Prince’s Trust to support more young people into permanent employment with ELHT.”

Students took the opportunity to speak about their experience at the Trust and the difference it has made to their employment chances and their self-esteem.

“This programme has boosted my confidence, improved my skills and l am now looking forward to working at the hospital and starting my career. Thanks to the Princes Trust and ELHT for providing this fantastic opportunity,” commented one ‘Get Into Hospitals’ graduate.

Greg Plummer, Princes Trust chief executive, said: “The young people embraced the programme wholeheartedly, giving 100% from start to finish. They displayed outstanding enthusiasm, commitment and reliability throughout the programme. ELHT staff also played a significant part in supporting the young people during their four-week placements.”

The students' hard work has already paid dividends with one person accepting a full-time job at the Trust and 11 graduates getting shift work via the hospital’s staff bank.