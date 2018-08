Police have renewed their appeal for a missing man who has links to Burnley.

Leighton Worth, who is 43 and from Oswaldtwistle, has been missing for almost three weeks and police are becoming very concerned for his welfare.

He has links to both Burnley and Accrington and is described as white, five feet 11 with short brown hair and of medium build. He also has a scar on his forehead.

Anyone with any information or who has seen him is urged to contact 101 quoting reference number LC-20180730-0773.