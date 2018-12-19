Hapton pupils Snuggle Up With a Christmas Book for reading campaign

Hapton pupils donned their pyjamas at school for a day of magical Christmas stories.

The children and their parents and family members were invited back to Hapton CE/Methodist Primary School where they were tucked up with a hot chocolate and a biscuit under blankets to listen to teachers read stories.

The event, Snuggle Up With a Book, reminds parents and children that snuggling up together with a book can make a perfect end to a day.

It is part of the We are Reading initiative which encourages children to try different books.