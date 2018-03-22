Guitarist's Burnley Mechanics birthday bash expo to raise funds for charity

Deciding against traditional birthday celebrations, a Burnley-based guitarist is gearing up celebrate turning 40 by hosting The UK Guitar Expo 2018 at Burnley Mechanics to raise vital funds for charity.



Hosted by Chris Walton, who has suffered from Crohn's Disease for the past 20 years, the event - which takes place on May 26th - will showcase a range of outstanding musicians whilst raising money for Crohn's & Colitis UK, the country's leading charity in the battle against Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis which has more than 35,000 members.

The Forgotten Sons: Chris Walton (centre) with Col Bracewell (left) and Steve Hemsworth (right).

"I've suffered with Crohn's Disease over the last 20 years, which has a massive impact on my day-to-day life," said Chris. "It occurred to me I could also use this event to raise funds and awareness for Crohn's & Colitis UK, who have agreed to support this event along with Burnley Leisure, who are kindly facilitating the venue in the middle of an extremely busy schedule at the Burnley Mechanics."

Set to feature some of the world's best musicians, the show will bring international-class music to Chris' home town whilst offering people not only an entertaining evening, but a chance to make a difference to a charity that aims to make life better for the 300,000 people in the UK with Crohn’s Disease, Ulcerative Colitis, and other forms of IBD.

"I'm a guitarist and part of what I do is demo work for international guitar companies based in the UK, online, and at national guitar shows," said Chris, who fronts the three-piece Prog/Rock/Funk band, The Forgotten Sons. "I turn 40 this year and instead of having a traditional party, I wanted to celebrate it with my friends and family by doing what I like: performing and listening to great music."

For more information, head to the event's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/835780129941725/.