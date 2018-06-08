Green light given for 250 new homes on former Burnley schools site

More than 250 ‘aspirational’ new homes will be built on the site of two former schools in Burnley.



Burnley Borough Council has given the green light to build the houses and associated infrastrucure off Kiddrow Lane, the site of the former Habergham High School and Ivy Bank High School.



The new homes will all be detached (67%) and semi-detached (33%) of three and four bedrooms.



The council report states that this “would assist in providing a greater amount of aspirational housing which is a key objective for Burnley as a whole.”



However, the news is a blow to residents who had complained that the plan would lead to the loss of the green space regularly used by dog walkers and children playing.



Objectors also believe the new homes will result in around 620 more cars on already gridlocked roads.



In total, the council received 11 letters of objection, but members of the council’s Development Control Committee followed the officer recommendations to approve the plan.



In a bid to offset the loss of potential playing fields, the council has asked the developer to provide £87,699 and £115,000 for drainage improvements to nearby playing fields at Lockyer Avenue and Burnley High School respectively.