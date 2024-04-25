A major new study has shone light on the longevity of dogs.

The Dogs Trust looked at 155 different breeds commonly found in the UK, and found some interesting patterns. They say that on average, companion dogs live for 12.5 years. Across all purebred dogs, median life expectancy was 12.7 years. This was slightly shorter for crossbred dogs at 12.0 years.

Lancashire heeler

Breeds such as the Caucasian Shepherd Dog (5.4 years), Presa Canario (7.7 years), Cane Corso (8.1 years) and French Bulldog (9.8 years) were found to have the shortest life expectancy. On the other hand, the Lancashire Heeler had the highest life expectancy at 15.4 years.

Body size

Body size plays a role in longevity. Small and medium-sized breeds were found to live longer, with lifespans of 12.7 and 12.5 years, respectively. Large-sized breeds were found to have a 20 per cent increased risk of shortened lifespan (in comparison to small-sized breeds) at 11.9 years. This was found in both males and females.

Face shape

The shape of a dog's face (ratio between the width and length of skull) also influenced lifespan. Brachycephalic dogs, those with flat-faces, like popular French Bulldogs (9.8 years) were found to have a 40 per cent increased risk of living shorter lives than dogs with typical shaped faces e.g., Border Collie (13.1 years) or Golden Retriever (13.2 years).

See 12 popular breeds below and their median lifespan

Poodle The poodle - with its pampered reputation - has a median lifespan of 14 years.

English Cocker Spaniel The Cocker Spaniel is a dog that needs plenty of exercise to maintain a healthy weight - between 13-14.5kg. If you look after this breed, you can expect it to live to 13.3 years.

Yorkshire Terrier The Yorkshire Terrier is a small dog with a big personality. They are feisty and loving, and they make great companions for people of all ages. Their median life expectancy is 13.3 years.

Golden Retriever The ever-popular Golden Retriever is known to be kind and gentle. The breed was created by Sir Dudley Marjoribanks at his Scottish estate Guisachan in the late nineteenth century. Expect dogs of this breed to live an average 13.2 years.