Global glory for award-winning Burnley IT firm

Burnley-based technology specialists Holker IT has received national recognition from global IT giants Fujitsu.

Celebrating a 10th anniversary this year, Holker IT has been named ‘SMB Partner of the Year’ at Fujitsu’s annual ‘World Tour’ awards ceremony in London.

The Cyber Security experts saw off competition from companies across the UK and Ireland to scoop the top prize by tripling its revenue on Fujitsu products and services from the previous year.

Fujitsu account manager Nicola El Shebasi said: “Holker was selected as our stand-out partner in 2019 due to its phenomenal revenue growth over the last 12 months. A 300% growth rate is very impressive and further testament towards their ongoing commitment to selling the Fujitsu brand.

“The team at Holker has secured some huge contracts this year, in particular providing servers and all flash storage systems, so the award is fully-deserved. We now look forward to our partnership with Holker delivering yet more success for both firms.”

Holker IT managing director Matthew Metcalfe said: “The award is a real team effort. Full credit to all the staff here because it’s their collective hard work that has helped achieve this recognition.

“We pride ourselves on our partnership with Fujitsu and I can only see our relationship going from strength to strength.”