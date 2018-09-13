Glimpse into the future of a historic Burnley wharf

Visitors caught an exciting look at Burnley’s historic Finsley Gate Wharf as part of a heritage open day.



Cared for by waterways and wellbeing charity Canal and River Trust, the former boatyard was open to visitors to find out about the site’s history and its future.



Children and their families also took part in a variety of activities hosted in partnership with Burnley-based arts programme Super Slow Way.



Other highlights included ‘The Eggman’ artist Stephen Turner who lived and worked on the site with the Exbury Egg who returned to talk to visitors about the site and its heritage, a ‘hard hat’ cinema with archive footage of the site’s history, canoeing and fishing, and also a heritage skills workshop.