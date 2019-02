Table tennis sessions, aimed at novices to more experienced players, start in Burnley this week.

Aimed at helping people to get fit, the sessions will be held at St Peter's Sports Centre every Wednesday from 10am to noon starting this week.

"Bat n Chat" has been organised by the East Lancashire Table Tennis League.

All are welcome and bats and balls will be provided but anyone attending is asked to wear trainers.

Each session costs £4 and for more information contact Freddie Wade on 07973294690.