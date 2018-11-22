From Everton's training ground to hospital helipads: business booming for Burnley construction firm

A Burnley construction services firm is celebrating a hugely successful year in which they have worked on countless jobs including Everton Football Club’s new training ground and building a helipad for Royal Preston Hospital.

MCK Contract Services Ltd - who offer everything from project management, quantity surveying, and health and safety audits to pre-qualification questionnaires, tendering, and estimating - has enjoyed a bumper 12 months which have seen their turnover increase by 20% and their every-growing client base blossom threefold.

Founded in 2016 by Michael Preston, the company has been working with the likes of United Utilities on developments worth more than £500,000 and on public highways around Fulwood Retail Park and has secured various other projects totalling over £3m.

“It has been a fantastic first two years of trading; we’ve worked on exciting projects across the North West and further afield," said founder Michael. “Our increase in turnover, based on the prominent projects we have worked on and secured for our clients, exemplifies our rapid growth and strong credibility within the construction industry."

The company has also contributed to a number of fundraising initiatives, most recently sponsoring the match ball at the Lenny Johnrose charity match between former Burnley Football Club and Swansea City Football Club players, an event that raised more than £10,000 for the Len Johnrose Trust.

“As we grow, it’s important to give back to the community and we will continue to sponsor and support many worthy causes in the future," Michael added.