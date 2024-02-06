Friends raise more than £6,000 for hospice in zany Christmas walk
Burnley friends Hayley Bradshaw and Marie Mason have raised the grand total of £985 for Pendleside Hospice.
The zany pals raised the cash by dressing as giant snowwomen for their annual early morning ‘Honk for the hospice’ walk through the streets of Burnley just before Christmas.
Hayley said: “The hospice was overwhelmed by how much support we received and how much we have raised this year. We really can’t thank you all enough.
It’s worth braving the elements each year and we throughly enjoy it more and more each year. But by far the best part is knowing it puts a smile on peoples faces and that we are supporting an amazing cause so close to many of our hearts.”