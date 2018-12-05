Freemasons' donation to Burnley Boys and Girls Club

Burnley and Pendle District Freemasons have recently donated £408 for a security grille down at Burnley Boys and Girls Club’s facilities on Barden Lane, Burnley.

Graham Vernon, centre manager, said: “People do not realise that funds are needed to keep the facilities going which all goes to helping and supporting our young people.”

The grille forms part of a new venture for the club in the community kitchen, which will hopefully be ready for opening in the new year. It should bring, employment, enjoyment and a social aspect to the facilities down at Barden Playing Fields.