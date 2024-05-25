Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pubs across Lancashire are giving away a free pint to punters next week but there is a catch: find out how to secure one below.

Who can win a free drink?

Football fans can bag themselves a free drink on Wednesday May 29 - but only if they can prove their footballing knowledge ahead of a big summer of sport.

Why are they giving away free drinks like this?

The offer comes as a nationwide survey by Greene King Brewery reveals just how much Brits know about the beautiful game – for instance, nearly one in five (18%) admitted they don’t know any football lingo at all, 30% admitted they don’t know the offside rule and 40% were unable to say what VAR stands for.

Proving one of the most troublesome phrases, almost three in four Brits (74%) are unfamiliar with the modern false nine position, which has inspired Greene King’s brand-new False Nine golden ale; a 4% easy drinking beer that makes for the perfect accompaniment for the football, with refreshing citrus and tropical notes.

The false nine position refers to a striker who operates in a deeper role than usual, linking the play with the midfield to the wide areas or helping the team progress up the pitch.

To celebrate the launch of the new drink, Greene King will be giving away free pints of False Nine across 532 pubs nationwide, but only if punters can name a false nine player, including the top five voted for in the UK-wide survey.

Pubs across Lancashire are giving away free pints next week to those who can prove their football knowledge. Credit: Engin Akyurt on Pexels

What are some examples of false nine players?

The UK’s top five false nines of all time are: Lionel Messi (named by 22% of people), Phil Foden (10%), Johan Cruyff (10%), Roberto Firmino (7%) and Francesco Totti (6%).

How long do you have to grab a False Nine pint?

False Nine will be available in selected pubs specifically for the summer’s sporting occasion, running from May 19 right through to the Euros final on July 14 .

Which pubs are taking part?

To find a participating Greene King pub go to: www.greeneking.co.uk/our-beers/seasonal-range/false-nine/pint-finder

What has been said about the giveaway?

Former Arsenal and England forward Alan Smith, now a commentator and pundit, has partnered with Greene King to encourage fans into their local pub this summer to put their football lingo to the test and get hold of a free pint.

Alan said: “The modern false nine is quite a tricky position to define so it’s not surprising to hear the nation is a bit confused by what exactly it means. From Messi to Firmino, there’ve been some iconic footballers that have played in this role so it’s great to see a nod to the position with the launch of Greene King’s new False Nine golden ale.

“Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a casual supporter who doesn’t even know what the offside rule is, now’s the time to get behind the nation and cheer them on to glory this summer. And what better way to do it than at the pub with your friends and family – and a refreshing pint of False Nine in hand?

“So, head to your local Greene King on Wednesday 29th May, simply name a false nine player (Messi, Foden, Cruyff, Firmino or Totti) to grab your free drink. Maybe I’ll see you there!”

Footballer turned pundit Alan Smith picturd in 2023 and 1990. Credit: Getty

Will Hemmings, Marketing Director for Brewing & Brands at Greene King, said: “We are delighted to launch our new False Nine beer, in perfect time for this summer’s football. To celebrate the launch, we’re going to be giving away the pint for free for one day only in selected Greene King Pubs, but only to those that can prove their football knowledge by naming a false nine player, including those voted the top five players by our nationwide survey.