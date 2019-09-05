Free opening for Heritage Open Day at Gawthorpe Hall

Historic Gawthorpe Hall is throwing open its doors and giving free entry to everyone as part of Heritage Open Days.

Visitors can enjoy the historic Victorian rooms, fabulous portraits from the National Portrait Gallery and the stunning Gawthorpe Textiles Collection without having to pay an entry fee on Saturday, September 14th, from noon to 4-30pm.

The Victorian kitchen is also open, for exploring where the servants worked and you can meet the housekeeper to discover more about Victorian gadgets and cooking.

At 1pm there is a free guided walk to All Saints Church, Habergham, led by the National Trust Ranger, with an opportunity to see inside the church and find out more about its connections to Gawthorpe Hall.

Throughout the afternoon there will also be a free vintage bus running between Padiham town centre and Gawthorpe Hall, allowing people to take a trip back in time on an original Burnley, Colne and Nelson Transport bus.

The tearoom will also be open all afternoon for refreshments and light snacks.