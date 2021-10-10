Four people rescued from Burnley house fire
Crews from Burnley, Nelson and Hyndburn were called out to a fire yesterday evening (Saturday) at a house in Pritchard Street.
Sunday, 10th October 2021, 9:10 am
Updated
Sunday, 10th October 2021, 9:12 am
On arrival just after 7pm, firefighters discovered the fire in the first floor room.
Thankfully, four people were able to get out safely leaving crews to extinguish the blaze.
A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "Crews tackled the fire using breathing apparatus and a hose reel. Firefighters were in attendance for around 45 minutes."