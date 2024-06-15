Four males taken to hospital after fire engine overturns on the M65 causing traffic chaos in Burnley
Four males have been taken to the hospital after a fire engine overturned on the M65, causing traffic chaos in Burnley.
The police were called to the westbound slip road of the M65 at Junction 10 at 2-22pm today following a report that a fire engine had gone down a banking and overturned.
One of the four males taken to hospital has suffered a head injury.
The slip road is currently closed and is expected to be so for some time. Police are asking motorists to find an alternative route.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 752 of 15th June 2024.