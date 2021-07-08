Four fire engines called to commercial premises blaze in Brierfield
Four fire engines from Nelson, Burnley, and Darwen attended a commercial building fire on Coulton Road Brierfield this morning.
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 5:15 pm
Updated
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 5:19 pm
The fire involved a laser cutting extraction machine. Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel, a Milwaukee impact driver, a dry powder extinguisher, and a decontamination pack to extinguish the fire and make the area safe.
Crews were detained for one hour and forty-five minutes after being called out just after 7-30am.