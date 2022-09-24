Four fire engines from Nelson, Earby and Colne attended the fire at the house on Colne Road, Kelbrook.

The fire involved a utility room in a domestic property and was extinguished using four breathing apparatus, two hose reels, two thermal imaging cameras and one positive pressure ventilation unit.

Four fire crews were called to the house in Kelbrook

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...