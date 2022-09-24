News you can trust since 1877
Four fire crews called to house fire in Kelbrook

Four fire crews were mobilised to a house fire in Kelbrook today (Saturday).

By Dominic Collis
Saturday, 24th September 2022, 5:19 pm
Four fire engines from Nelson, Earby and Colne attended the fire at the house on Colne Road, Kelbrook.

The fire involved a utility room in a domestic property and was extinguished using four breathing apparatus, two hose reels, two thermal imaging cameras and one positive pressure ventilation unit.

The fire service recommends that you have at least one working smoke alarm in your property and to check it regularly to ensure it is still working.

