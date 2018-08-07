Football exhibition heading to Towneley Hall

A book detailing the evolution of football and the passion surrounding the game in Britain is set to be released later this month, while an exhibition of the author's photography is also heading to Towneley Hall.



The Game by Stuart Roy Clarke reflects the UK's obsession with football, shining a light on the game over the past three decades. Set for release on August 11th, the book is accompanied by an exhibition of Stuart's work as a photographer to offer a reminder of what makes the domestic game tick and what makes it the refuge for millions.

Born in Hertfordshire in 1961, Stuart spent this summer driving around and photographing the World Cup in Russia and in the World Cup-winning nation of France. The exhibition will be at Towneley Hall from October 6th to March 3rd.