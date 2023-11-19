Police have advised motorists to be aware of several incidences of flooding in our area this evening.

Officers are currently at the scene of a flood on the Huncoat and Hapton roundabouts on the A56. As a result, both roundabouts have been closed.

Police advised motorists to avoid the area and find alternative routes until further notice. There is a also a lot of standing water on the A56.