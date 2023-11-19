News you can trust since 1877
Flooding on A56 and A59 around Hapton, Huncoat, Clitheroe and Whalley forces road closures

Police have advised motorists to be aware of several incidences of flooding in our area this evening.
By Dominic Collis
Published 19th Nov 2023, 18:31 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2023, 18:31 GMT
Officers are currently at the scene of a flood on the Huncoat and Hapton roundabouts on the A56. As a result, both roundabouts have been closed.

Police advised motorists to avoid the area and find alternative routes until further notice. There is a also a lot of standing water on the A56.

Multiple points of the A59 have also flooded around Clitheroe amd Whalley. Please take extra care when travelling.

