Flood defences coming to Padiham

A multi-million pound boost for two major infrastructure schemes in Padiham is set to take another step forward.

It follows the decision by the board of the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership to approve £4.9m. funding that will support the delivery of major infrastructure works at sites in the town.

The schemes are:

Flood defences along the River Calder and Green Brook, protecting existing premises and enabling the development of homes on the former Baxi site

Public realm improvements that will improve and enhance the town centre, aimed at increasing footfall and attracting new retailers

Burnley Council’s Executive Committee is recommended to delegate authority to senior officers to complete the legal agreements with partners in order for the schemes to progress, when it meets on June 5th.

The LEP’s funding came from the Local Growth Fund, a multi-million pound investment programme for Lancashire which seeks to drive economic growth, create high value jobs and help build new homes.

The total cost of the schemes is £7.9m. with the remaining funding coming from the Environment Agency and the Padiham Townscape Heritage scheme.

Coun. Sue Graham, the council’s Executive member for regeneration and economic development, said: “This is a massive boost for Padiham. The projects will help protect the town from future flooding while, at the same time, unlocking the development of 240 homes on the former Baxi site.

"It will also support the work to protect Padiham historical heart on ‘The Hill’ through the Townscape Heritage project. This is about looking ahead to an exciting future for Padiham whilst, at the same time, helping to protect its past.

“Once again I’d like to thank the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership, as well as partners such as the Environment Agency and Lancashire County Council, for their support.”

Graham Cowley, chairman of the LEP’s Growth Deal Management Board, said: “The Local Growth Fund is an enabling investment initiative designed to support a wide range of projects and programmes across the whole of the county.

"By supporting the North West Burnley Growth Corridor in Padiham we are not only helping to protect existing residential and commercial premises, we are also ensuring that the area can accommodate more growth and investment in the future.”