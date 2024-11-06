Five Lancashire towns ranked among UK's happiest places in new survey

Five places in Lancashire were named in the UK’s 70 happiest places in a list created by online store Furniturebox.
Locations were ranked according to the beauty of the surroundings and green spaces, provision of good state schools and affordable housing.
Access to quality pubs, restaurants, independent shops and cultural attractions were also taken into account.
A Furniturebox spokesperson said: "All 70 places on the list would have been worthy winners and show why the UK is such a wonderful place to live, loved by visitors from all over the world.
“Most of the locations in the top 70 are not the most affluent in their localities and have access to some affordable housing.
“The survey shows that the happiest places are not defined by wealth but by the quality of life within them.”
Here are the five that were named in the list, as well as several suggestions from residents:
*Find Furniturebox’s full list HERE.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone