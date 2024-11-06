Five Lancashire towns ranked among UK's happiest places in new survey

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 6th Nov 2024, 15:54 BST

The happiest places to live in the UK have been revealed - and several areas in Lancashire made the list.

Five places in Lancashire were named in the UK’s 70 happiest places in a list created by online store Furniturebox.

Locations were ranked according to the beauty of the surroundings and green spaces, provision of good state schools and affordable housing.

Access to quality pubs, restaurants, independent shops and cultural attractions were also taken into account.

A Furniturebox spokesperson said: "All 70 places on the list would have been worthy winners and show why the UK is such a wonderful place to live, loved by visitors from all over the world.

“Most of the locations in the top 70 are not the most affluent in their localities and have access to some affordable housing.

“The survey shows that the happiest places are not defined by wealth but by the quality of life within them.”

Here are the five that were named in the list, as well as several suggestions from residents:

*Find Furniturebox’s full list HERE.

Preston ranked the happiest place to live in Lancashire - it came in 27th place in the UK. Preston is a city with a rich heritage, vibrant culture, and a variety of neighbourhoods. The city has some of the cheapest childcare costs in the country and it offers plenty of space to get out and about with its local parks and nearby Lancashire countryside.

1. Preston

Pendle came in second place in Lancashire. Most famous for its links to the now notorious witch trials of 1612, Pendle Hill and its surrounding towns and villages are a truly bewitching area of Lancashire.

2. Pendle

In third place was Lancaster. Lancaster is a thriving and vibrant university city, which offers many free art and music festivals throughout the year.

3. Lancaster Castle

Clitheroe was fourth. The ancient market town is a perfect place to stay for visitors wishing to explore Lancashire’s Forest of Bowland, one of England’s National Landscapes.

4. Clitheroe

