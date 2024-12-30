Five charged over former One Direction star Liam Payne's hotel death including close friend

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 30th Dec 2024, 10:30 GMT
Updated 30th Dec 2024, 11:18 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Five people have been charged in connection with former One Direction's Liam Payne's hotel death including one of his close friends.

The singer, who was just 31, died of multiple traumas and “internal and external haemorrhage” on October 16 as a result of a fall from the third floor balcony of the CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires where he had been staying with his partner Kate Cassidy.

Liam Payne is the most googled death of 2024 after he tragically died after falling from a hotel balcony in ArgentinaLiam Payne is the most googled death of 2024 after he tragically died after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina
Liam Payne is the most googled death of 2024 after he tragically died after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina | Getty Images

Among the group are the One Direction singer's friend Roger Nores. Members of staff at the CasaSur Palermo hotel, including chief receptionist Esteban Grassi and head of security Gilda Martin have allegedly been charged with manslaughter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Waiter Braian Nahuel Paiz, 24, and hotel employee Ezequiel David Pereyra, 21, have been accused of selling Liam drugs and given 24 hours to return to court, according to local news site Infobae.

Liam's pal Roger Nores, who said he left the hotel around an hour before the musician fell to his death, has been reportedly charged with negligent homicide and been banned from leaving the country

A press release from Argentina’s National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office No 16 previously said it would be investigating the incident as an “inconclusive death” after the conclusions of the report.

Five witnesses were then questioned in order to reconstruct what happened on October 16 at the Casa Sur Hotel in the Palermo area of Buenos Aires.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Reports say staff at the hotel made two calls to emergency services, with audio revealing a staff member had asked for assistance for a guest who was “intoxicated by drugs and alcohol”.

Police officers and the emergency services found Payne dead at the scene and his body was transferred to the judicial morgue.

Liam Payne with his One Direction bandmates.Liam Payne with his One Direction bandmates.
Liam Payne with his One Direction bandmates. | Getty Images

The prosecutor’s office indicated the musician was alone when the fall occurred and said he appeared to be “going through some kind of outbreak due to substance abuse”.

Forensic experts said no injuries were observed that would suggest the intervention of third parties, although “the investigation is also aimed at determining the possible intervention of third parties in the events prior to his death”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Police in the Argentine capital previously said the music star’s hotel room had been “in complete disarray” with “various items broken”.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

They added that a whiskey bottle, lighter and mobile phone had been retrieved from the internal hotel courtyard where Payne’s body was found.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thousands of tributes poured in for the star who has a seven-year-old son Bear with ex girlfriend Cheryl Cole including from his former bandmates, Simon Cowell and many of his fans.

His funeral was held on Wednesday, November 20, in Amersham, Buckinghamshire.

His family have said they are “heartbroken” and added: “Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul.”

Related topics:Liam Payne

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice