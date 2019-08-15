First images of controversial new housing development earmarked for historic Burnley village

These are the first images of what a new housing development for Cliviger will look like.

Controversial plans for the 129 home development are to go before Burnley Borough Council's planning committee next week.

If passed, Red Lees Road in the village would see the new houses built on green land to the west of the road.

Described as a "prominent greenfield site in the open countryside", the site was identified for a large housing development in Burnley Borough Council’s Local Plan, which was ratified in 2017.

The proposed scheme will see a total of 94 detached properties and 26 semi-detached. The homes will be a mix of three and four bedroomed properties and vehicle access will be from Red Lees Road with two access points for pedestrians.

Plans show the development comprises a modern residential estate layout with a spine road and a series of cul-de-sacs. The layout is designed to have a frontage of houses facing Red Lees Road, set back by an access road/driveways and a green buffer of approximately 5m depth up to the drystone boundary wall which will be remain in place.

A raft of objections to the scheme have been made by residents and neighbours living next to the site, Cliviger Parish Council and Burnley Civic Trust.

Objections include the claim that 129 houses on the site is excessive, the layout is unimaginative, cramped and of no architectural merit.

Campaigners also claim the development will remove three visitor footpaths and have a detrimental effect on the infracstructure of the village itself and take away a valued greenfield space.

Despite the objections the plans been recommended for approval with a raft of conditions attached including the developer contributing towards the almost £1M cost of providing 54 extra primary and secondary school places that will be needed for families moving to the new estate.