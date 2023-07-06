Firefighters tackling major blaze on Burnley industrial estate
Firefighters are at the scene of a major blaze in Burnley this afternoon.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 6th Jul 2023
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 17:07 BST
Eight fire crews are at the scene of the blaze at commercial premises on the Farrington Road/Rossendale Road industrial estate.
Thick black plumes of smoke can be seen billowing across the area and residents in the area have been advised to keep their windows and doors closed if they see or smell smoke.
Motorists are also being asked to avoid the area as there are road closures in place.