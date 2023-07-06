News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Railway station ticket offices face closure
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’

Firefighters tackling major blaze on Burnley industrial estate

Firefighters are at the scene of a major blaze in Burnley this afternoon.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 6th Jul 2023, 16:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 17:07 BST

Eight fire crews are at the scene of the blaze at commercial premises on the Farrington Road/Rossendale Road industrial estate.

Thick black plumes of smoke can be seen billowing across the area and residents in the area have been advised to keep their windows and doors closed if they see or smell smoke.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Motorists are also being asked to avoid the area as there are road closures in place.

Eight fire crews are at the scene of the blaze on the Farrington Road/Rossendale Road industrial estate.Eight fire crews are at the scene of the blaze on the Farrington Road/Rossendale Road industrial estate.
Eight fire crews are at the scene of the blaze on the Farrington Road/Rossendale Road industrial estate.
Most Popular
Eight fire crews are at the scene of the blaze on the Farrington Road/Rossendale Road industrial estate.Eight fire crews are at the scene of the blaze on the Farrington Road/Rossendale Road industrial estate.
Eight fire crews are at the scene of the blaze on the Farrington Road/Rossendale Road industrial estate.
Related topics:BurnleyMotorists