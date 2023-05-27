Firefighters spent more than four hours tackling Burnley house fire
Firefighters spent more than four hours tackling a house fire in Burnley.
By Laura Longworth
Published 27th May 2023, 15:10 BST- 1 min read
Two fire engines from Burnley attended a property in Healey Wood Road around 7-24am for approximately four hours and 30 minutes.
The fire was extinguished prior to the arrival of the fire service.
Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a positive pressure ventilation fan to disperse the smoke.
One casualty was treated for smoke inhalation.