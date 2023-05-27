News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
ITV investigated Phillip Schofield over his former relationship
Man who crashed into Downing Street charged with indecent child images
“Total chaos”: Long delays at UK airports due to e-gates failure
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair

Firefighters spent more than four hours tackling Burnley house fire

Firefighters spent more than four hours tackling a house fire in Burnley.
By Laura Longworth
Published 27th May 2023, 15:10 BST- 1 min read

Two fire engines from Burnley attended a property in Healey Wood Road around 7-24am for approximately four hours and 30 minutes.

The fire was extinguished prior to the arrival of the fire service.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a positive pressure ventilation fan to disperse the smoke.

Firefighters spent more than four hours tackling a Burnley house fire.Firefighters spent more than four hours tackling a Burnley house fire.
Firefighters spent more than four hours tackling a Burnley house fire.
Most Popular

One casualty was treated for smoke inhalation.

Related topics:Burnley