Firefighters spend three hours tackling blaze in commercial building in Burnley
Firefighters tackled a blaze in a commercial building in Burnley for three hours yesterday evening.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Four fire engines from Burnley, Nelson, and Colne attended the incident in Shackleton Street, off Briercliffe Road, around 7-37pm.
Firefighters used six breathing apparatus, two hose reels, P3 masks, and small tools to extinguish the fire. Crews remained in attendance for three hours.