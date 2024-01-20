News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Firefighters spend three hours tackling blaze in commercial building in Burnley

Firefighters tackled a blaze in a commercial building in Burnley for three hours yesterday evening.
By Laura Longworth
Published 20th Jan 2024, 09:42 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Four fire engines from Burnley, Nelson, and Colne attended the incident in Shackleton Street, off Briercliffe Road, around 7-37pm.

Firefighters used six breathing apparatus, two hose reels, P3 masks, and small tools to extinguish the fire. Crews remained in attendance for three hours.

Related topics:BurnleyNelsonColne