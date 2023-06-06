Firefighters spend more than two hours dealing with Clitheroe tractor fire
Firefighters spent more than two hours dealing with a tractor fire in Clitheroe.
By Laura Longworth
Published 6th Jun 2023, 09:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 10:12 BST
Four fire engines from Clitheroe, Longridge and Preston attended a fire within an outbuilding in Chipping Road, Cow Ark, around 8-12pm yesterday.
Firefighters used three breathing apparatus, two hose reels, one jet, a thermal imaging camera and a light portable pump to extinguish the fire. Crews were on the scene for two hours and thirty minutes.