Three fire engines from Colne and Nelson stations attended a fire on Oak Street, Colne, at around 2-45pm.

The fire involved a domestic property and was extinguished using four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, gas monitoring equipment, and one positive pressure ventilation unit.

Firefighters remained in attendance for approximately four hours.

Three fire crews were mobilised

