Firefighters were called out to tackle a blaze at a house in Colne on Friday.
By Dominic Collis
Saturday, 24th September 2022, 12:30 pm
Three fire engines from Colne and Nelson stations attended a fire on Oak Street, Colne, at around 2-45pm.
The fire involved a domestic property and was extinguished using four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, gas monitoring equipment, and one positive pressure ventilation unit.
Firefighters remained in attendance for approximately four hours.
The fire service recommends that you have at least one working smoke alarm in your property and check it regularly.