Man arrested on suspicion of drug dealing at Clitheroe bar

Burnley engineer (27) in court after 'frenzied and unprovoked' late night attack on teacher and her friend at taxi rank

News you can trust since 1877

Burnley engineer (27) in court after 'frenzied and unprovoked' late night attack on teacher and her friend at taxi rank

Burnley man (62) to face trial at crown court after denying 12 sex charges

More Burnley families hit by benefits cap

Lancashire mobile speed camera locations: This are the sites in Preston, Blackpool, Burnley and across the county for June 2021

Concern over missing young man from Colne

Spitfire will take to the sky for flyover to mark landmark anniversary at Padiham park

Man arrested on suspicion of drug dealing at Clitheroe bar

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "Firefighters rescued one cow from a ditch using large animal rescue equipment. Crews were detained for ninety minutes."

Two fire engines from Blackburn and Darwen attended the emergency incident just after 1-30pm at Salesbury Hall Road.