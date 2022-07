Three fire engines from Burnley, Padiham and Nelson were mobilised to the fire at the house on Sycamore Avenue at around 9pm on Friday, and were there around 50 minutes.

Firefighters rescued one casualty from the property, who was handed over to the North West Ambulance Service and conveyed to hospital.

