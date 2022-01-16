Firefighters rescue person from house fire in Colne

Three fire engines from Burnley, Nelson and Colne attended the incident in Knowsley Street at 7-50pm yesterday.

The fire involved a settee on the ground floor of the house.

First aid and oxygen was given to the occupant who was suffering the effects of smoke inhalation. They were then taken to hospital.

The fire broke out yesterday evening