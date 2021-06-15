Firefighters remain at scene of early morning blaze at Ribble Valley commercial premises
Three fire engines from Clitheroe, Great Harwood and Hyndburn tackled a fire involving a commercial premises on Railway View in Clitheroe at 7am today..
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 9:18 am
Updated
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 9:20 am
The fire was in the rear yard of the property and had spread to the building.
Crews put the fire out using two breathing apparatus and one hose reel. They also used a thermal imaging camera to check for signs of fire spread.
Firefighters are currently still in attendance damping down and making the scene safe.