Firefighters race to house blaze in early hours of the morning

Firefighters raced to a house blaze in the early hours of this morning after it was reported that someone was inside the property.

The blaze broke out at the house in Whalley Road, Clitheroe, at around 1-30am.

A search revealed the house was empty and two fire engines and crews from Clitheroe and an engine and crew from Great Harwood responded.

The aerial ladder platform and support pump and crews from Hyndburn also went along and used two hosereel jets, a main jet, and the ALP’s water jet to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the blaze is now being investigated.