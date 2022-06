Firefighters used one hose and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire. They were at the scene for around 45 minutes.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

If you have received a Home Fire Safety Check from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and your smoke alarm has stopped working, contact Fire Angel on 0800 141 2561, from Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm, and they will arrange for a replacement smoke alarm to be delivered.